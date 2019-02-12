Newham charities invited to sign up for community food scheme ahead of Easter

FoodShare allows businesses to share their surplus food with local charities and community groups. Easter sees some groups take time off, so Tesco wants more organisations to sign up to the programme to fill the space. Picture: PDMS Photography/Tesco. PDMS Photography 2018

As usual groups take a break over the bank holiday, other community bodies and charities are being encouraged to take-up the surplus food.

Tesco is offering the food as part of its involvement in the Community Food collection scheme, which is run with the food charity FoodShare.

The free produce includes fruit and vegetables and baked goods, on top of chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Groups in the scheme are given collection days and get a text alert saying what food is available. They then choose from what’s on offer.

“We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs, or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays, and it is exactly those sorts of groups that we want to hear from,” said Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco.

“Whatever time of year it is, we would much rather that unsold food is put to good use in the community, and feeds people first, rather than going to waste.”

Community Food Connection allows around 7,000 charities to pick up free food from the supermarket.

There are about 3,000 shops of all brands in the scheme.

Visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to register.