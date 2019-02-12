Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham charities invited to sign up for community food scheme ahead of Easter

PUBLISHED: 16:12 28 February 2019

FoodShare allows businesses to share their surplus food with local charities and community groups. Easter sees some groups take time off, so Tesco wants more organisations to sign up to the programme to fill the space. Picture: PDMS Photography/Tesco.

FoodShare allows businesses to share their surplus food with local charities and community groups. Easter sees some groups take time off, so Tesco wants more organisations to sign up to the programme to fill the space. Picture: PDMS Photography/Tesco.

PDMS Photography 2018

As usual groups take a break over the bank holiday, other community bodies and charities are being encouraged to take-up the surplus food.

Tesco is offering the food as part of its involvement in the Community Food collection scheme, which is run with the food charity FoodShare.

The free produce includes fruit and vegetables and baked goods, on top of chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Groups in the scheme are given collection days and get a text alert saying what food is available. They then choose from what’s on offer.

“We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs, or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays, and it is exactly those sorts of groups that we want to hear from,” said Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco.

“Whatever time of year it is, we would much rather that unsold food is put to good use in the community, and feeds people first, rather than going to waste.”

Community Food Connection allows around 7,000 charities to pick up free food from the supermarket.

There are about 3,000 shops of all brands in the scheme.

Visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to register.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

School’s four-and-a-half day week will improve productivity, claims headteacher

Executive headteacher of Forest Gate Community School Simon Elliott. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Most Read

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

School’s four-and-a-half day week will improve productivity, claims headteacher

Executive headteacher of Forest Gate Community School Simon Elliott. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

Copper Box Arena to host Great Britain Fed Cup

LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd and GB Fed Cup Captain Anne Keothavong with Clapton Girls Academy students (Pic: LTA)

Ref justice for West Ham as Manchester City take advantage of soft penalty

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (centre right) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre left) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

St Luke’s triumph in Langdon Academy football event

St Luke's Primary School's Year Five & Six girls' football team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Regaining consistency the key for Orient according to Edinburgh

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists