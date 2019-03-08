Supermarket makes donation to charity’s Easter egg appeal

Tesco Extra Gallions Reach staff handing over Easter eggs to Paula Blake from Ambition, Aspire, Achieve. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Kind-hearted supermarket staff have donated a selection of chocolate treats to a charity’s Easter egg appeal.

Canning Town-based Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) is aiming to collect eggs over the Lent period which will then be distributed to children across the borough over the Easter weekend.

And employees at the Tesco Extra store at Gallions Reach have become the latest people to contribute to the charity’s collection, handing over 150 eggs.

Kevin Jenkins, the founder of AAA, thanked Tesco for their donation and said the appeal was having an “excellent start”.

“We really appreciate it,” he added. “It’s going really well, quite a few people have given donations already.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Easter egg appeal can drop them off at the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, located in the Hermit Road Recreation Ground.