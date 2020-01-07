Search

Advanced search

Man admits spraying substance at police officers during arrest in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 January 2020

Terrance Nelson, of Sandal Street, Stratford, was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm. Picture: Google

Terrance Nelson, of Sandal Street, Stratford, was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has admitted spraying a substance at two police officers.

Terrance Nelson, of Sandal Street, Stratford, was charged on Friday, January 3 with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after police were called to reports of a fight in Sandal Street at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 2.

Officers attended and the 29-year old was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour or intending to cause someone to fear or to provoke violence.

A Met spokesman said: "During his arrest, he sprayed a substance at two police officers. The officers did not sustain lasting injuries, but did require hospital treatment."

Nelson was remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on January 4 where he entered a guilty plea and was bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 15, pending pre-sentence reports.

Most Read

‘It was quite an undertaking’: Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘It was quite an undertaking’: Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every week for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton ‘immensely proud’ to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

Middlesex Counties Premier League: Brentham 2 Clapton CFC 2

Clapton CFC in action against Brentham (Pic: Max Reeves)

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists