Man admits spraying substance at police officers during arrest in Stratford

Terrance Nelson, of Sandal Street, Stratford, was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm.

A man has admitted spraying a substance at two police officers.

Terrance Nelson, of Sandal Street, Stratford, was charged on Friday, January 3 with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm.

It comes after police were called to reports of a fight in Sandal Street at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 2.

Officers attended and the 29-year old was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour or intending to cause someone to fear or to provoke violence.

A Met spokesman said: "During his arrest, he sprayed a substance at two police officers. The officers did not sustain lasting injuries, but did require hospital treatment."

Nelson was remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on January 4 where he entered a guilty plea and was bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 15, pending pre-sentence reports.