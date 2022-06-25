Updated
East Ham fire: Terraced houses damaged by blaze as woman treated at scene
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Around 70 firefighters battled a blaze at a terraced house in East Ham which spread to other properties this afternoon.
Ten fire engines were called around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 25 to Caledon Road, where part of the ground floor of a house converted into flats was alight.
A woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said fencing at the rear of the property was also alight, along with fences and sheds in the gardens of a number of other homes.
Firefighters cooled and removed a propane cylinder due to the risk of it exploding when exposed to heat.
Station Commander Keith Sanders, who is at the scene, said: "The fire affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties.
"Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further."
The fire was under control shortly after 3.30pm but crews will remain on scene damping down for some time, LFB said.
The brigade's 999 control officers took 31 calls to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.