News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Updated

East Ham fire: Terraced houses damaged by blaze as woman treated at scene

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:01 PM June 25, 2022
Updated: 5:54 PM June 25, 2022
The blaze in Caledon Road, East Ham is now under control but crews will remain on scene for some time

London Fire Brigade said the blaze in Caledon Road, East Ham is now under control but crews will remain on scene for some time - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 70 firefighters battled a blaze at a terraced house in East Ham which spread to other properties this afternoon.

Ten fire engines were called around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 25 to Caledon Road, where part of the ground floor of a house converted into flats was alight.

A woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control shortly after 3.30pm

70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control shortly after 3.30pm - Credit: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said fencing at the rear of the property was also alight, along with fences and sheds in the gardens of a number of other homes.

Firefighters cooled and removed a propane cylinder due to the risk of it exploding when exposed to heat.

Crews were called to the terraced house in Caledon Road, East Ham at 1.30pm today (Saturday, June 25)

Crews were called to the terraced house in Caledon Road, East Ham at 1.30pm today (Saturday, June 25) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Keith Sanders, who is at the scene, said: "The fire affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties.

"Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further."

The fire has affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties

The fire has affected a number of gardens and the back of some of the adjoining properties - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

  1. 1 East Ham fire: Terraced houses damaged by blaze as woman treated at scene
  2. 2 Truck towing stolen Rolls Royce SUV crashes before dramatic foot chase
  3. 3 Fares Maatou was 'murdered with stolen sword', court hears
  1. 4 Moosakhan Nasiri: Man charged with Plashet Park murder
  2. 5 Manor Park blaze caused by the 'accidental ignition of textiles'
  3. 6 Man denies charges after drugs raids as east London duo await trial
  4. 7 Three Met officers receive written warning over photos of murdered sisters
  5. 8 Woman injured after being hit by electric scooter in East Ham
  6. 9 Man found on fire in East Ham park dies
  7. 10 Man denies committing GBH during alleged robbery at Barkingside Tesco

The fire was under control shortly after 3.30pm but crews will remain on scene damping down for some time, LFB said.

The brigade's 999 control officers took 31 calls to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The blaze has spread into neighbouring properties

The blaze has spread to neighbouring properties - Credit: London Fire Brigade

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News

Don't Miss

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Grantham Road, Manor Park

London Live News | Updated

Manor Park blaze: 100 firefighters get tower block fire under control

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Manor Park

London Fire Brigade

Drone images of Newham tower block blaze

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been approved to refurbish the Grade II listed Dukes Head pub in East Ham to accommodate 18 flats

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The opening reception and ceremony of the reopening of Plashet School.

Planning and Development

Best Western hotel approved despite school opposition

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon