Mural ‘to raise profile of Canning Town’ planned for Hallsville Quarter development

Hallsville Quarter is in Canning Town. Pic: Archant Archant

A huge mural which aims to “raise the profile of Canning Town” and deter graffiti vandals is being planned.

Developer Linkcity has proposed the temporary artwork on the site of the £600million Hallsville Quarter development.

The work will consist of eight-metre high 3D blue lettering reading: “From the ground up”.

It was designed by Gary Stranger, a graffiti artist known for his typographic work.

The mural was developed with year 5 pupils from Hallsville Primary School in Radland Road, who took part in a design workshop in November last year.

In a statement to Newham Council, Linkcity said: “This art mural will raise the profile of Canning Town as a new destination and also promote the art and cultural spirit of the ward.

“The mural will replace a currently blend white wall which will be otherwise the target of misbehaviour and tag.”

Hallsville Quarter, which will house 1,100 families, is part of a £3.7billion scheme to redevelop the Canning Town and Custom House area.