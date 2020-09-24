Teenagers invited to design their own pavilion and run programme of activities

Youngsters across east London are being given the chance to design, build and host performances in their own pavilion.

The initiative, being run by Beyond the Box Consultants in partnership with Here East and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), will see 14 to 19-year-olds work in groups of two or three to come up with a design for the pavilion,

Known as the People’s Pavilion, the temporary structure is set to be built in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next summer.

The teenagers will also also work to curate their own two-week programme of free events to be held on the site.

Neil Onions, founder of Beyond the Box Consultants, said: “The People’s Pavilion will establish a framework for co-design with young people and set the benchmark for genuine youth engagement in the design and development of public space.

“Young people are not just the future users of the city; they are the current users. If we want our built environment to thrive, young people must have a role and a voice in shaping it.”

Those living in seven east London boroughs including Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Havering and Tower Hamlets are eligible to get involved.

A weekend workshop will take place in each of the participating boroughs before the design competition closes in March, with sessions teaching skills in areas such as engineering, cultural programming and team building. There will also be a chance to learn about architecture from RIBA chartered members.

The winning team is set to be announced in June 2021, with construction of the pavilion beginning the following month.

Jasel Nandha, community and partnerships manager for Here East, said: “This project is a fantastic opportunity to test a new approach to co-design with local young people, engaging them in placemaking, arts and cultural activities.

“This collaboration will develop skills, build networks, and introduce young people to new careers in the design, built environment, technology and the creative sector.”

For more information and to get involved, visit beyondtheboxconsultants.com/the- peoples-pavilion