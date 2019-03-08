Teenagers complete course designed to keep them out of trouble

The Street Elite participants with their certificates. Picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography Leo Wilkinson Photography

Teenagers at risk of falling out of education have celebrated completing a programme designed to get them back on track.

The three-month Street Elite programme, held at Little Ilford Learning Zone, saw the 14 and 15-year-olds take part in a combination of team sports, group workshops and one-to-one mentoring.

The graduation ceremony, which saw the 15 youngsters receive certificates, was attended by Cllr Sarah Ruiz, cabinet member for children's social care, who spoke to participants.

She said: "It was a real pleasure to meet this inspiring young men and hear them speak about their future plans with such passion. They clearly loved being part of Street Elite.

"Newham is home to some incredibly talented young people and programmes like this can help them to stay on track and reach their potential."

The programme, which was first developed in 2012, is run by The Change Foundation with support from Newham Council and the Berkeley Foudation.