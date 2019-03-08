Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Teenagers complete course designed to keep them out of trouble

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 May 2019

The Street Elite participants with their certificates. Picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography

The Street Elite participants with their certificates. Picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography

Leo Wilkinson Photography

Teenagers at risk of falling out of education have celebrated completing a programme designed to get them back on track.

The three-month Street Elite programme, held at Little Ilford Learning Zone, saw the 14 and 15-year-olds take part in a combination of team sports, group workshops and one-to-one mentoring.

You may also want to watch:

The graduation ceremony, which saw the 15 youngsters receive certificates, was attended by Cllr Sarah Ruiz, cabinet member for children's social care, who spoke to participants.

She said: "It was a real pleasure to meet this inspiring young men and hear them speak about their future plans with such passion. They clearly loved being part of Street Elite.

"Newham is home to some incredibly talented young people and programmes like this can help them to stay on track and reach their potential."

The programme, which was first developed in 2012, is run by The Change Foundation with support from Newham Council and the Berkeley Foudation.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Temporary accommodation tenants in Custom House hold protest against Newham Council

Protesters held a mock trial. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Temporary accommodation tenants in Custom House hold protest against Newham Council

Protesters held a mock trial. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Okolie to meet Massey in Manchester

Lawrence Okolie (right) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Boxing: Benn set for first headline slot at York Hall

Conor Benn in action against Josef Zahradnik in their welterweight contest at the O2 Arena

Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

North Beckton crowned borough basketball champions

North Beckton celebrate being crowned basketball champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists