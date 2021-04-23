News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Murder investigation launched after teenager fatally stabbed

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 6:30 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 6:50 PM April 23, 2021
police car blue lights

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Barking Road, Newham. - Credit: MPS

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in Newham today (April 23).

The Met Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Air Ambulance were called to Barking Road at about 4pm to reports of an assault.

They found a 14-year-old boy had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 4.30pm.

Efforts are underway to inform the victim's next of kin.

You may also want to watch:

A crime scene is in place and Scotland Yard said people should expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched after teenager fatally stabbed
  2. 2 Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
  3. 3 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
  1. 4 Restored Victorian warehouse in Stratford to become dance and music hub
  2. 5 Clapton Community FC members demand 'Justice for Sami' outside Forest Gate Police Station
  3. 6 Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham
  4. 7 Why musician swapped working with pop stars to teaching Newham pupils
  5. 8 Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close
  6. 9 Public invited to pay respects to charity founder in Canning Town ahead of funeral
  7. 10 Extinction Rebellion urges Sadiq Khan to cancel Silvertown Tunnel

This comes after a separate incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Anthems Way in East Village at 8.51pm on Wednesday (April 21).

Anyone with information about either incident can call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference for the incident today is CAD 5134/23Apr.


Knife Crime
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

Environment News

Newham to start weekly recycling collections

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
18-year-old Sami Sidhom. Picture: Met Police

Anonymous tip off could hold key to murder of Sami Sidhom three years later

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Lady Helen Seymour House

Housing

Newham backs £3m purchase of Plaistow property for rough sleeper centre

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Tafsia Shikdar who lives in Newham, has won a scholarship to the world-famous Massachusetts Institut

Education News

Ex-student who got MIT scholarship sets up tutor business to help others

Rachael Burford, Ldrs

person
Comments powered by Disqus