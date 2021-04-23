Murder investigation launched after teenager fatally stabbed

Published: 6:30 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 6:50 PM April 23, 2021

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Barking Road, Newham. - Credit: MPS

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in Newham today (April 23).

The Met Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Air Ambulance were called to Barking Road at about 4pm to reports of an assault.

They found a 14-year-old boy had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead shortly after 4.30pm.

Efforts are underway to inform the victim's next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and Scotland Yard said people should expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

This comes after a separate incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Anthems Way in East Village at 8.51pm on Wednesday (April 21).

Anyone with information about either incident can call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference for the incident today is CAD 5134/23Apr.



