Have you seen Hafizah? - Credit: Newham MPS

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from her East Ham home.

The girl, named only as Hafizah, was reportedly last seen about midnight last night (November 1) at her home.

Newham Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Hafizah or has information is asked to call 101 or Newham CID on 07747 780 610.