There With You: Rokeby School foodbank remains open for business during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2020

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes.

Debbie Ward and Omer Bashir with some of the donations and collecting boxes.

Archant

The Rokeby School is closed due to coronavirus, but teacher Omer Bashir says the foodbank remains open for business.

There With You - the Newham Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

Omer — foodbank coordinator and head of year 11 — is desperate to give back to his community as a former student of the Canning Town school.

Though he is self-isolating due to having a pregnant wife and young child, Omer is coordinating with his colleagues to help Newham residents: “Over the last couple of weeks we have helped 16 vulnerable families by providing food packages.”

He added that 75% of the packages are home-delivered, ensuring they can remain in compliance with government guidelines.

Omer says that this initiative typifies the spirit at Rokeby, highlighting an example where his colleague delivered a package to Chigwell to a family living in temporary accommodation.

The teacher knows the need is now greater than ever, as covid-19 is certain to negatively impact a borough where “43% of children already live in poverty”.

For further information, call 020 7540 5620.

