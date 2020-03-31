There With You: Rokeby School foodbank remains open for business during coronavirus crisis

The Rokeby School is closed due to coronavirus, but teacher Omer Bashir says the foodbank remains open for business.

Omer — foodbank coordinator and head of year 11 — is desperate to give back to his community as a former student of the Canning Town school.

Though he is self-isolating due to having a pregnant wife and young child, Omer is coordinating with his colleagues to help Newham residents: “Over the last couple of weeks we have helped 16 vulnerable families by providing food packages.”

He added that 75% of the packages are home-delivered, ensuring they can remain in compliance with government guidelines.

Omer says that this initiative typifies the spirit at Rokeby, highlighting an example where his colleague delivered a package to Chigwell to a family living in temporary accommodation.

The teacher knows the need is now greater than ever, as covid-19 is certain to negatively impact a borough where “43% of children already live in poverty”.

For further information, call 020 7540 5620.