There With You: Rokeby School foodbank remains open for business during coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2020
Archant
The Rokeby School is closed due to coronavirus, but teacher Omer Bashir says the foodbank remains open for business.
Omer — foodbank coordinator and head of year 11 — is desperate to give back to his community as a former student of the Canning Town school.
Though he is self-isolating due to having a pregnant wife and young child, Omer is coordinating with his colleagues to help Newham residents: “Over the last couple of weeks we have helped 16 vulnerable families by providing food packages.”
He added that 75% of the packages are home-delivered, ensuring they can remain in compliance with government guidelines.
Omer says that this initiative typifies the spirit at Rokeby, highlighting an example where his colleague delivered a package to Chigwell to a family living in temporary accommodation.
The teacher knows the need is now greater than ever, as covid-19 is certain to negatively impact a borough where “43% of children already live in poverty”.
For further information, call 020 7540 5620.