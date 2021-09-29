Tate & Lyle Sugars launches £25k fund to support communities hit by Covid-19
- Credit: Tate & Lyle Sugars
A £25,000 fund has been launched to boost health, prosperity and safety among communities in Newham.
Tate & Lyle Sugars has opened applications for Lyle’s local fund, which is in its fifth year and to date has awarded more than £125,000 to over 50 projects.
Jessie Hopkins, interim community relations manager, said: "We are proud of our Newham roots and the Lyle’s local fund exists to support the very special organisations, projects and people who work tirelessly to make our borough a better place to live and work."
The Royal Docks-based company is encouraging applications from organisations which want to address the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Grants of up to £2,500 are available and will be paid before the end of this year.
Organisations which want to apply should visit the grants section of Newham Council's website.
Social enterprises, schools, charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations are expected to apply.
