News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Tate & Lyle Sugars launches £25k fund to support communities hit by Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:07 PM September 29, 2021   
fund launch

Tate & Lyle Sugars has launched a £25,000 fund for projects which support communities in Newham. - Credit: Tate & Lyle Sugars

A £25,000 fund has been launched to boost health, prosperity and safety among communities in Newham.

Tate & Lyle Sugars has opened applications for Lyle’s local fund, which is in its fifth year and to date has awarded more than £125,000 to over 50 projects.

Jessie Hopkins, interim community relations manager, said: "We are proud of our Newham roots and the Lyle’s local fund exists to support the very special organisations, projects and people who work tirelessly to make our borough a better place to live and work."

The Royal Docks-based company is encouraging applications from organisations which want to address the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grants of up to £2,500 are available and will be paid before the end of this year.

You may also want to watch:

Organisations which want to apply should visit the grants section of Newham Council's website.

Social enterprises, schools, charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations are expected to apply.

Most Read

  1. 1 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
  2. 2 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
  3. 3 Women rescued as flat destroyed in Custom House blaze
  1. 4 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
  2. 5 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder to appear at Old Bailey
  3. 6 3D street art illusion brings Boleyn Ground to life
  4. 7 Steven Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder
  5. 8 Newham to lose £25m from cut to universal credit uplift
  6. 9 Fire damages house in East Ham
  7. 10 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
Charity News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Green Lanes at the junction with West Green Road,

Gun crime

Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fatal shooting victim Sharmake Mohamud, 22, from Newham

Crime

Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Mark Noble appears dejected after the final whistle during

West Ham United | Video

'That is what this club is about' as Mark Noble wants to find West Ham fan

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon