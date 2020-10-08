Video

Police shut down illegal rave at derelict Royal Docks social club

This is the moment police uncover an illegal rave where 150 people were crammed inside a derelict social club.

The unlicensed music event at the locally listed Tate Institute in Wythes Road, Royal Docks breached coronavirus regulations and was shut down last weekend. The organiser faces a £10,000 fine.

Sgt Simon Biggs said: “When I arrived on scene, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and was shocked by the organiser’s blatant disregard for the safety of those there.

“This health crisis has claimed thousands of lives and people attending events such as this risk furthering the spread of this deadly virus.”

Officers were called in by neighbours who reported anti-social and violent behaviour in the surrounding streets on Sunday, October 4.

After arriving, officers heard loud music blaring from the disused venue which is yards away from Drew Primary School and oppostite Tate & Lyle’s sugar refinery saw more than 150 people crammed inside a hazardous, dirty hall.

They found large music and DJ systems set up in a corner.

Body worn footage captures the moment they walk in, stunned by the number of people inside.

Officers dispersed the crowds and identified the event organiser, a 30-year-old man.

Sgt Biggs said: “The conditions at this abandoned pub were awful. There was no running water, poor sanitary conditions, no social distancing measures and most of those attending were not wearing a face covering.

“In addition to the obvious threat of the virus, the building was also evidently in a serious state of disrepair.

“Water was dripping from the ceiling and there were a number of other hazards. After leaving, officers made sure to secure the building to prevent further access.”