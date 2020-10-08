Search

Advanced search

Video

Police shut down illegal rave at derelict Royal Docks social club

PUBLISHED: 08:45 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 08 October 2020

About 150 revellers were at the rave. Picture: MPS

About 150 revellers were at the rave. Picture: MPS

Archant

This is the moment police uncover an illegal rave where 150 people were crammed inside a derelict social club.

The former Tate and Lyle Sports and Social Club which stands opposite the sugar refinery in Royal Docks. Picture: GoogleThe former Tate and Lyle Sports and Social Club which stands opposite the sugar refinery in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

The unlicensed music event at the locally listed Tate Institute in Wythes Road, Royal Docks breached coronavirus regulations and was shut down last weekend. The organiser faces a £10,000 fine.

Sgt Simon Biggs said: “When I arrived on scene, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and was shocked by the organiser’s blatant disregard for the safety of those there.

“This health crisis has claimed thousands of lives and people attending events such as this risk furthering the spread of this deadly virus.”

Officers were called in by neighbours who reported anti-social and violent behaviour in the surrounding streets on Sunday, October 4.

You may also want to watch:

After arriving, officers heard loud music blaring from the disused venue which is yards away from Drew Primary School and oppostite Tate & Lyle’s sugar refinery saw more than 150 people crammed inside a hazardous, dirty hall.

They found large music and DJ systems set up in a corner.

Body worn footage captures the moment they walk in, stunned by the number of people inside.

Officers dispersed the crowds and identified the event organiser, a 30-year-old man.

Sgt Biggs said: “The conditions at this abandoned pub were awful. There was no running water, poor sanitary conditions, no social distancing measures and most of those attending were not wearing a face covering.

“In addition to the obvious threat of the virus, the building was also evidently in a serious state of disrepair.

“Water was dripping from the ceiling and there were a number of other hazards. After leaving, officers made sure to secure the building to prevent further access.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham seal penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

Essex's Adam Wheater (centre) celebrates with teammates after catching out Somerset's Tom Abell (right) off the bowling of Aaron Beard during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Police shut down illegal rave at derelict Royal Docks social club

About 150 revellers were at the rave. Picture: MPS

East London councils call for share of government funding

Cllr Darren Rodwell chairs the Local London group. Picture: Ken Mears

New walk-through coronavirus test facility opens in Beckton

The coronavirus test facility has opened in the car park of the Beckton Globe library. Picture: Ken Mears

Duke pops down to see how east London teenagers helped restore ‘old Father Thames’

Old Father Thames... all spruced up after 270 years of London's grime is removed. Picture: London Heritage