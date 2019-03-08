Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham primaries come together to celebrate a year of outstanding achievements

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2019

Some of the award-winners. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

Some of the award-winners. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

Archant

The "outstanding" achievements of four primary schools have been celebrated.

The Tapscott Learning Trust, which includes Ranelagh, Curwen, Kensington and North Beckton primaries, hosted a special achievement awards evening for pupils, staff and the school community.

Held at the Here East business hub in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, the awards celebrated the progress the schools - including Rebecca Cheetham Nursery - have made over the academic year.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Harris, CEO of the Tapscott Learning Trust, said: "We have experienced another outstanding year at the trust, and these awards are a great end to an exciting year.

"Life at Tapscott is fun, engaging and there is never a dull moment; these awards show everything we have achieved and continue to achieve as a body and as a group of schools."

Now in its second year, the awards include categories in learning, sport, educational attainment, personal resilience, community support and volunteering.

"We do have high expectations, but I think that is what makes us so successful at what we do," Paul said.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Davis happy for ‘big change’ with new role at Lopes Tavares

Action from Lopes Tavares' friendly with Ilford (pic: Akin Akinola).

O’s focus turns to being successful again

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Newham primaries come together to celebrate a year of outstanding achievements

Some of the award-winners. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

Air ambulance visits West Ham training ground to mark anniversary

Mat and Sarah Nice wtih West Ham chairman David Gold and London's Air Ambulance staff during the visit to the club's training ground. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists