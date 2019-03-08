Newham primaries come together to celebrate a year of outstanding achievements

The "outstanding" achievements of four primary schools have been celebrated.

The Tapscott Learning Trust, which includes Ranelagh, Curwen, Kensington and North Beckton primaries, hosted a special achievement awards evening for pupils, staff and the school community.

Held at the Here East business hub in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, the awards celebrated the progress the schools - including Rebecca Cheetham Nursery - have made over the academic year.

Paul Harris, CEO of the Tapscott Learning Trust, said: "We have experienced another outstanding year at the trust, and these awards are a great end to an exciting year.

"Life at Tapscott is fun, engaging and there is never a dull moment; these awards show everything we have achieved and continue to achieve as a body and as a group of schools."

Now in its second year, the awards include categories in learning, sport, educational attainment, personal resilience, community support and volunteering.

"We do have high expectations, but I think that is what makes us so successful at what we do," Paul said.