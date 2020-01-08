Stratford Circus Arts Centre chief announces departure after five years in charge

An arts centre boss has announced she is stepping down after 10 years at the venue.

Tania Wilmer will be leaving Stratford Circus Arts Centre in Theatre Square, Stratford, at the end of March, the venue announced on Tuesday, January 7.

Mrs Wilmer became chief executive officer in December 2014 after joining Stratford Circus in 2010.

She said: "I'm immensely proud of everything we've achieved here over the years, including pioneering new ways of working with schools, increasing the quality and relevancy of our artistic programme and growing our financial reserves.

"It has been a privilege to be part of an organisation at the heart of the community in Newham and provide access to great artistic experiences for so many."

Stratford Circus is now advertising for a new chief executive and an executive director with a focus on building on its reputation as a "key cultural organisation locally and nationally".

Describing itself as "a notable voice in east London's arts and culture scene", the centre is recognised outside Newham for its Creative Schools programme and work with Future Arts Centres.