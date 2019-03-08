Search

Residents in East Ham urged to voice opinion on possible anti-rat run measures by council

PUBLISHED: 16:36 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 15 May 2019

Council officers are asking residents what action they want to see from the council to deal with rat-running from Green Street (pictured) to East Ham. Picture: Google.

Residents in East Ham are being urged to give their views on what the council could do to stop drivers using their roads as a shortcut.

Council officers are going to a session to listen to locals in Green Street East following complaints about rat running.

They want residents to inform any plan that they come up with.

While residents in Manor Park have already been consulted, this will be the first time people in Green Street East are asked for their views.

Bob Rush is the chairman of the Monega Resident's Association.

"You've got to go and find out exactly what's going on and put your opinions forward.

"We don't want to part of the tail-end of the solution. We want to be part of the solution.

"You've got to get in at the first stage otherwise things start to develop a momentum. You can't then turn-around and say, 'I didn't know about it.'"

Council officers will be hosting a drop-in session at Zaraza Restaurant, 350c Katherine Road on Monday, May 20 between 3 and 5pm.

