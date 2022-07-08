Multi-million pound creative hub opens in Stratford

Sadiq Khan (centre) and Plaistow-born rapper Ghetts (far right) with directors and board members of UD and East London Dance at the opening event - Credit: Caroline Teo/Greater London Authority

A new centre for dance and music creatives was opened by the Mayor of London in Stratford.

The Talent House is now home to East London Dance and youth music organisation UD.

Sadiq Khan opened the £4.1million hub, which is set to welcome more than 12,000 people a year to Sugar House Island.

The project received initial funding from Arts Council England and the Greater London Authority.

Mr Khan said: "I’m proud to have invested in this state-of-the-art facility, which will not only be a springboard for creatives and performers in Newham and across the city, but help to cement London as the creative capital of the world."

The building includes two dance studios, five music studios, a rehearsal and events space and a tech lab for education and training.

UD's chief executive Pamela McCormick said: "As we move into the Talent House, we are poised to realise the potential that this new state-of-the-art resource can bring to transforming the lives of young people and diversifying the face of the music industry.”