Takeaways destroyed in Beckton fire

PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 15 June 2020

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Two takeaway outlets were destroyed by a fire in Beckton.

The blaze began at industrial units in Eastbury Road on Friday night, with London Fire Brigade (LFB) called out at around 11.50pm.

As well as the fast food takeaway units that were destroyed, a cash and carry and a car repair workshop were also damaged by the fire.

An LFB spokesperson confirmed there were no reports of any injuries and crews had brought the fire under control just after 3.10 am on Saturday (June 13).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

