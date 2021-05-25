Photographer to host 'urbanscape' workshop along River Lea

Published: 11:22 AM May 25, 2021

A workshop on urbanscape photography is part of Newham Heritage Month 2021 in May. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

A Newham artist and photographer is set to guide young people and adults on a visual journey along the River Lea.

Sylvie Belbouab will explore the borough's unique and historical figures, while also imparting knowledge on "urbanscape” photography, in her workshop as part of May's Newham Heritage Month 2021.

Participants, who must be over 14, will learn Sylvie's top urbanscape tips - focus on your message and let the picture tell the story, do not worry about expensive equipment, use the internet, and keep sharing your views.

The event description reads: "You’ll learn about the rich industrial past of the area during the walk and how it merges with modern buildings and factories, providing an excellent opportunity to practice 'urbanscape' photography."

Sylvie said: "We have something really special here in Newham, so many interesting places and local heroes that have lived amongst us."

She says photography gives young people an opportunity to make their voices heard and express their views through the lens of a camera.

Photography is a universal language, Sylvie pointed out, which can be understood by everyone in a multi-cultural society.

She added: “Each person is important to Newham, and therefore it’s important that we pass their stories on to our young people to help inspire them.

"By incorporating these historical stories with photography, I can demonstrate the incredible potential of the image.”

Through her recent work, Sylvie says she has discovered some extraordinary Newham characters, some that are long forgotten and unsung community champions.

She added: “That old saying, a picture is worth a thousand words, is so true.

"It’s the power of the camera and the influence that a single photograph can create and it’s why I am so interested in photographing normal people, as it is their stories that make us Newham.

"It is also why I hope to encourage young people to use their cameras – the image is a powerful way to express themselves and be heard.”

Sylvie's workshop will take place on May 27 from 5pm to 6pm. Masks must be worn indoors and social distancing will be observed throughout the event.

To find out more, visit: www.newhamheritagemonth.org/events/photography-at-cody-dock



