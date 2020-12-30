News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

Frontline housing association team supports Forest Gate foodbank over Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:50 PM December 30, 2020   
Swan Housing Association estate services team members with supermarket trolleys full of essential food supplies.

Swan Housing Association estate services team members with supplies to be donated to the foodbank run by Woodgrange Baptist Church in Forest Gate. - Credit: Swan Housing Association

A housing association donated much-needed supplies and funds to help out a foodbank in Forest Gate over Christmas. 

Frontline workers in Swan Housing Association’s estate services raised almost £1,500, which included donations from suppliers, for the Woodgrange Baptist Church foodbank in Romford Road. 

They spent more than £1,100 at a supermarket and filled seven trolleys with much-needed supplies for the foodbank, which they delivered to the church along with the remaining funds. 

Church minister the Rev Bruce Stokes said demand had increased to 80 households a week as Christmas approached so they were grateful for the support. 

Forest Gate resident and London chair of Swan’s residents consultative committee Stella Damm said: “I am very grateful for the large donation they have made as I know it will make a real difference to so many people and families who are relying on the foodbank at this time.”

Newham News

