Frontline housing association team supports Forest Gate foodbank over Christmas

Published: 12:50 PM December 30, 2020

Swan Housing Association estate services team members with supplies to be donated to the foodbank run by Woodgrange Baptist Church in Forest Gate. - Credit: Swan Housing Association

A housing association donated much-needed supplies and funds to help out a foodbank in Forest Gate over Christmas.

Frontline workers in Swan Housing Association’s estate services raised almost £1,500, which included donations from suppliers, for the Woodgrange Baptist Church foodbank in Romford Road.

They spent more than £1,100 at a supermarket and filled seven trolleys with much-needed supplies for the foodbank, which they delivered to the church along with the remaining funds.

Church minister the Rev Bruce Stokes said demand had increased to 80 households a week as Christmas approached so they were grateful for the support.

Forest Gate resident and London chair of Swan’s residents consultative committee Stella Damm said: “I am very grateful for the large donation they have made as I know it will make a real difference to so many people and families who are relying on the foodbank at this time.”