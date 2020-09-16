Search

Charity sends home isolation kits to families of autistic children during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 16 September 2020

Carefully selected books were among the sensory items included in the packs. Picture: Tesco

A charity has provided families of autistic children in the borough with home isolation kits thanks to funding support.

Resources for Autism sent out home isolation kits, which contained information, behaviour support guidance and sensory items, to Newham families during lockdown.

Resources for Autism, which provides practical services for children and adults with autism, received a grant from the Tesco Bags of Help programme to supply the kits during the pandemic.

They contain expert information and behaviour support guidance along with sensory items like chewy tubes, toys and books.

Resources for Autism chief executive Dolyanna Mordochai said: “For someone on the autistic spectrum, changes to their routine caused by the pandemic can be paralyzing and trigger so much anxiety.

“Families we work with were clearly under strain with the closure of schools, and their loved ones often were experiencing distress.

“So many of them reported that receiving those packs gave them hope and encouragement when things were close to despair.”

