Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 April 2020

Editor Lindsay Jones

Editor Lindsay Jones

Archant

Since 1968, the Newham Recorder has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

The Recorder won police praise for our part in reporting on missing nine-year-old Daniel Handley every week for a year until his body was found in 1995.

Our Christmas Toy Appeal marked its 40th anniversary in 2017 and is run annually in partnership with Canning Town-based charity Community Links to ensure every child has a gift at Christmas.

The Recorder’s predecessors were unable to properly cover the 1917 Silvertown munitions factory disaster at the time due to wartime restrictions. But the Recorder marked the 100th’s anniversary with a four-page special giving you all the details about the fire at the Brunner Mond munitions factory which led to an earth-shattering explosion which killed 73, injured 400 more and rendered many homeless.

You may also want to watch:

And the NHS agreed to fund a “wonder drug” for a baby with a rare genetic condition months after the Recorder first reported on her plight.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our borough.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

