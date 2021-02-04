Investigation finds shops overcrowded and staff not wearing face masks

Published: 5:23 PM February 4, 2021

Some supermarkets are still not dealing with overcrowding issues, a joint operation between Newham Council and police has revealed.

The two-week investigation also found that there were some stores where members of staff and customers were not wearing face masks.

Environmental health, trading standards and licensing officers from the council visited every supermarket, including 'metro' stores and independents, in the borough.

Checking up on more than 80 shops, council officers were also joined by Metropolitan Police officers, who focussed on whether people were wearing face masks.

The audits checked premises were Covid-secure and following guidance, while officers assessed social distancing, capacities, protective screens, queue management and cleaning regimes.

Although many stores ticked the boxes, there were several incidents involving overcrowding and staff or shoppers not wearing face masks.

Some members of the public and staff did not wear face masks - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Councillor James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “We recognise that Covid-compliance, particularly within supermarkets is an important issue for residents.

“This joint operation is an example of an ongoing range of measures Newham Council is undertaking as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping residents safe, and ensuring that essential retailers are Covid-secure and compliant with the latest government guidelines.

"We also urge retailers to continue to take necessary measures to ensure their customers are safe, including wearing masks where they are able to.”

In some cases, officers asked to speak to the store managers and even follow up with a letter to the supermarket's head office.

Inspector Marcus Walton, of partnership and prevent, north-east basic command unit at the Metropolitan Police, said: “Police and local authorities have always worked closely together in Newham but the tragedies and challenges of a global pandemic heightened the need for a best possible coordinated response."

The visits will continue over the coming weeks and months, with council officers speaking to some store about how to improve their Covid-compliance.

A council spokesperson confirmed it may take formal action against non-compliant shops, where necessary.

To report concerns relating to Covid-compliance, email Trading.Standards@newham.gov.uk.