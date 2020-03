Appeal for help finding man, 24, missing from Newham

The police are appealing for help finding Sunil Chander. Picture: MPS Archant

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunil, 24, has been missing since Monday, March 16. Picture: MPS Sunil, 24, has been missing since Monday, March 16. Picture: MPS

You may also want to watch:

Sunil Chander has been missing from Newham since Monday, March 16.

If you know where the 24 year old is or have seen him, please call 101 or call Missing People on 116 000.