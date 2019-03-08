Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jungle fun for the family at Westfield Stratford City

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2019

Toy animal rides are among the Jungle Adventure attractions at Westfield Stratford City. Picture: HANSON IMAGES.

Toy animal rides are among the Jungle Adventure attractions at Westfield Stratford City. Picture: HANSON IMAGES.

HANSONIMAGES

Embark on a jungle-themed adventure for the whole family at Westfield Stratford City these summer holidays.

From August 17-26, the event will be open throughout the week from noon-8pm and on Sunday from noon-6pm.

It features a host of free activities including a climbing wall almost six metres tall, animal toy-rides, face painting, a photobooth and bug catcher game with prizes.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a Wild Immersions VR experience - the first-ever Virtual Reserve for mini-adventurers to be transported from the city into the wilderness.

Myf Ryan, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield group director of brand and strategic marketing, said: "We're delighted to be bringing families the ultimate summer experience, to entertain both parents and children throughout the busy summer holidays.

"We are continuously striving to provide unique and quality ways for families to come together to make Westfield Stratford City an iconic retail destination."

Westfield Stratford City is also home to the UK's largest All Star Lanes bowling alley and a 20-screen all-digital Vue cinema.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Post-mortems on bodies found in freezer may take until November to complete, court told

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Post-mortems on bodies found in freezer may take until November to complete, court told

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Opinion: Creating opportunities is our legacy

London Legacy Development Corporation's Lyn Garner is proud of the opportunities offered by the Olympic Park.

Embleton proud of Orient players and sure Justin would be after opening-day win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

West Ham lose Betway Cup in penalty shoot-out

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Josh in Wright place at right time to help O’s start with win

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists