Jungle fun for the family at Westfield Stratford City

Toy animal rides are among the Jungle Adventure attractions at Westfield Stratford City. Picture: HANSON IMAGES. HANSONIMAGES

Embark on a jungle-themed adventure for the whole family at Westfield Stratford City these summer holidays.

From August 17-26, the event will be open throughout the week from noon-8pm and on Sunday from noon-6pm.

It features a host of free activities including a climbing wall almost six metres tall, animal toy-rides, face painting, a photobooth and bug catcher game with prizes.

There will also be a Wild Immersions VR experience - the first-ever Virtual Reserve for mini-adventurers to be transported from the city into the wilderness.

Myf Ryan, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield group director of brand and strategic marketing, said: "We're delighted to be bringing families the ultimate summer experience, to entertain both parents and children throughout the busy summer holidays.

"We are continuously striving to provide unique and quality ways for families to come together to make Westfield Stratford City an iconic retail destination."

Westfield Stratford City is also home to the UK's largest All Star Lanes bowling alley and a 20-screen all-digital Vue cinema.