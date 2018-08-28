Christmas Toy Appeal: Chamber of Commerce, Green Street traders, Forest School and Deborah Day Theatre School Trust donate

Green Street traders met in Partap Fashions with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, to give their toys. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The last few days have seen a bumper round of donations for the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Performers from the Deboray Day Theatre School Trust, who raised �1,756 in their appeal show. Picture: Marc Isaac Performers from the Deboray Day Theatre School Trust, who raised �1,756 in their appeal show. Picture: Marc Isaac

From shop traders to students, Newham is truly rallying round for donations in the last days before Christmas.

Last Thursday, members of the Newham Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Holiday Inn in Stratford to drop off their donations.

They managed to raise £40 and give 54 gifts, including board games and an enormous teddy bear.

A day later, traders from Green Street met to give their donations, together with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, who has also donated to the appeal.

The whopping donation of 350 toys from Forest School. Picture: submitted The whopping donation of 350 toys from Forest School. Picture: submitted

They managed to give more than 500 gifts, including cuddly toys, board games, books and toy cars.

Appeal coordinator, Kevin Jenkins, praised the “brilliant response” from the traders.

More donations came from pupils at Forest School, who are regular contributors every year. Between them, the students managed to collect 350 toys for those less fortunate than themselves.

Finally, the Deborah Day Theatre School Trust raised money to be spent on toys through their annual Deborah Day show.

The Newham Chamber of Commerce with their donation for the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ken Mears The Newham Chamber of Commerce with their donation for the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ken Mears

Students at the drama school performed a Christmas extravaganza at the town hall in East Ham, raising a whopping £1,756 through ticket sales. Pupils danced, sang and acted their hearts out for the appeal.

Kevin Jenkins said: “It was a brilliant example of children helping other children less fortunate than themselves.”

These fantastic donations will be added to the growing pile, which we’re hoping will reach 18,000 toys in time for the big day.

East Ham MP, Stephen Timms, has already donated, along with Newham Bookshop and Newham Libraries.

Bikers have driven all the way from Essex to drop off their toys, while former Recorder editor, Colin Grainger, swam 100 lengths to raise money for Community Links’ and The Recorder’s appeal.

There’s also been a charity football tournament, donations from shops and contributions from school pupils.

Soon, the toys will be sorted at the warehouse in time to be given out for Christmas Day. But there’s still a chance for you to add your own contribution to these marathon fundraising efforts.

