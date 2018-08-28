‘Stubborn’ passenger at Stratford causes delays on Central line
PUBLISHED: 15:49 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 January 2019
Archant
Central line trains have been suspended Westbound because a passenger has refused to get off a train.
Staff at Stratford Station are trying to get the stubborn traveller off the train with services suspended while they try to coax the person off.
A TfL spokeswoman said the train should be on the move shortly but could not give a reason for the station stand off.
She added that normal service should resume shortly.