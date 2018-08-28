‘Stubborn’ passenger at Stratford causes delays on Central line

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Central line trains have been suspended Westbound because a passenger has refused to get off a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Stratford Station are trying to get the stubborn traveller off the train with services suspended while they try to coax the person off.

A TfL spokeswoman said the train should be on the move shortly but could not give a reason for the station stand off.

She added that normal service should resume shortly.