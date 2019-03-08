Newham Council pledges to turn streets into play spaces for World Car Free Day
PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 May 2019
London Play
Newham Council has pledged to turn as many streets as it can into play spaces ahead of World Car Free Day in September.
It's hoped at least 200 streets across the capital will be transformed into temporary play spaces for the event on Sunday, September 22.
In total, 16 boroughs have signed the play spaces pledge. Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for highways and sustainable transport signed for Newham.
The pledges were marked by a spacehopper 'hop past' outside City Hall.
The campaign is being run by London Play. The charity promotes children playing outdoors in London and pushes for more out-of-school play services in the capital.
"For 364 days a year the car is king in the capital, but on September 22 it's all change," said the charity's director, Paul Hocker.
"Car Free Day brings clean air, community fun and play on the street to London. The response from people last year to get involved was overwhelming. London Play expects to be overwhelmed again this year and we can't wait."