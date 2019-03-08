Stratford vigil in memory of New Zealand terror attack victims

Flowers and a message left at Finsbury Park Mosque following the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A vigil is set to take place in Stratford tomorrow (Saturday) to remember the victims of the New Zealand terror attack.

Attackers in the city of Christchurch opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers, killing 49 people. At least 20 others have been seriously injured.

The multi-faith cross community vigil has been organised by Newham councillors and community groups in response to the attack.

Religious representatives including the Bishop of Barking are expected to join people from across the borough for the vigil.

Cllr Mas Patel, who helped to organise it, encouraged those attending to bring a candle if they could, and said that it would feature short speeches and a minute’s silence.

The vigil will take place outside Stratford station, at the bottom of the stairs on the Stratford Centre side of the station, at 10.15am tomorrow. All are welcome.