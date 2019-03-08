Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stratford vigil in memory of New Zealand terror attack victims

PUBLISHED: 17:27 15 March 2019

Flowers and a message left at Finsbury Park Mosque following the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Flowers and a message left at Finsbury Park Mosque following the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A vigil is set to take place in Stratford tomorrow (Saturday) to remember the victims of the New Zealand terror attack.

Attackers in the city of Christchurch opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers, killing 49 people. At least 20 others have been seriously injured.

The multi-faith cross community vigil has been organised by Newham councillors and community groups in response to the attack.

Religious representatives including the Bishop of Barking are expected to join people from across the borough for the vigil.

Cllr Mas Patel, who helped to organise it, encouraged those attending to bring a candle if they could, and said that it would feature short speeches and a minute’s silence.

The vigil will take place outside Stratford station, at the bottom of the stairs on the Stratford Centre side of the station, at 10.15am tomorrow. All are welcome.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking Road emergency sewer repairs to begin on Friday

Barking Road will be partially closed between Augers Lane and New City Road. Picture: Google Maps

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

Most Read

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking Road emergency sewer repairs to begin on Friday

Barking Road will be partially closed between Augers Lane and New City Road. Picture: Google Maps

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

St Edward’s triumph in Langdon Partnership handball event

St Edward's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Handball Competition (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton boss Fowell treating cup semi-final against West Essex as if it was the final

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Local lad Fallows to fulfil a dream of playing at Canary Wharf in wild card contest

Stratford's Richie Fallows is preparing for his first appearance on the glass court at Canary Wharf on Friday in the Wild Card Shoot-Out (pic Patrick Lauson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists