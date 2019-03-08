‘United against terror’: 300 attend vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks

About 300 people attened a vigil in honour of the victims of the New Zealand terror attacks. Picture: CLLR MAS PATEL Archant

About 300 people attended a vigil for the victims of the New Zealand terror attack.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz were at the vigil outside Stratford Station on Saturday. Picture: CLLR MAS PATEL East Ham MP Stephen Timms and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz were at the vigil outside Stratford Station on Saturday. Picture: CLLR MAS PATEL

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and London Assembly Member Unmesh Desai joined people outside Stratford Station on Saturday to light candles in a show of unity and respect for the dead.

Co-organiser, Cllr Mas Patel, said: “The diverse group of Newham people who attended the vigil shows how we as a community can and will defeat extremism and hate in all its forms.

“The horrific slaughter of 50 innocent, defenceless worshippers at a mosque in Christchurch shows the need for Islamophobia to be taken seriously and defeated.

“We stand with the people of New Zealand in their hour of need, united against terror.

Prayers were said before a minute's silence. Picture: CLLR MAS PATEL Prayers were said before a minute's silence. Picture: CLLR MAS PATEL

The Bishop of Barking, the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Imam Khalil Laher, Rabbi David Hulbert from East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue and Hindu and Sikh faith leaders Shri Dr Ravindra, Shri Kishore and Shri Pradeep Singh led prayers before a minute’s silence.

West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, sent a message which was read out before members of the Newham branch of the campaign group Stand Up To Racism went on to the World Against Racism demonstration in central London where the mayor and Mr Desai spoke.