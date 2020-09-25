Staff at Stratford firm raise funds for favourite lunch vendor impacted by Covid-19

Stratford vendor Fares Alaubeydi's tasty falafel has been a lunchtime favourite for staff at the Vistry Partnerships London office. Picture: Newgate Communications Archant

Staff at a regeneration company have put their money with their mouths are in support of their favourite lunchtime vendor in Stratford.

Falafel maker Fares Alaubeydi’s stall has been a popular lunchtime spot for the Vistry Partnerships London team, but a break-in over the summer considerably set back plans to reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Vistry staff wanted to help out the husband and wife team and get their business back on its feet, so raised more than £500 in a month to donate to them.

Abu-Talib Sheikh, who led the fundraising drive, said: “Fares and his falafel wraps are a staple in the office.

“I felt the need to reach out to him during the lockdown to see if he needed some assistance.

“Through the generosity of the Vistry Partnerships staff, we are able to help someone who brings joy to the community.”