Have your say on plans for 15-year Stratford town centre masterplan

How would you like the Stratford town centre of the future to look?

That’s the question Newham Council is asking as it begins to develop a masterplan to regenerate the area.

Designed in partnership with Hawkins Brown Architects, the masterplan - the first in more than a decade - aims to take into account the wishes of residents and businesses as well as harness the benefits of upcoming developments.

An online consultation is set to run until October, offering the chance to comment on a range of aspects relating to the scheme, while it is hoped that community events can take place at a later date.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Residents and businesses will be involved in every stage of developing the masterplan and we will work with them so that we are properly utilising the skills, knowledge and experience of those who know Stratford best.”

The redevelopment of Stratford is part of a Paris-inspired initiative to turn all of Newham’s town centres into ‘15 minute neighbourhoods’ enabling people to access all daily needs and essentials within a 15-minute walk or cycle ride.

Ms Fiaz added: “We have six town centres, including Stratford, and 13 local centres, each of which have a vital role to play in providing the social connections and goods and services to support residents’ essential needs.

“This means moving from not just being centres of business, commerce and transaction, but also being more effective places of community and civic activity where people meet, talk and celebrate.”

The masterplan will set out a 15-year vision for Stratford, which will then be subject to further consultation.

It is set to cover initiatives aimed at helping those that live and work in the town centre, including an Active Spaces project to ensure better use of empty or under-utilised buildings.

Heike Neurohr, associate director for Hawkins Brown, said: “We are excited to be involved in shaping this next chapter for Stratford.

“We are working to set a framework for development that will bring together historic parts, recent and future development, into one Stratford that delivers social and economic value for Newham’s communities.”

For further details and to take part in the initial consulatation, visit newham.gov.uk/stratfordmasterplan