Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 April 2020

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Blakeney

This is how Stratford station could look if a proposed new entrance is built.

Set to feature 12 ticket gates, the Montfichet Road entrance would join up with the eastern passageway - the only one of the three subways at the station not to have a ticket hall on either end.

The project has been put forward under a Section 106 agreement, a part of planning applications designed to mitigate the impact of a development on the community and infrastructure.

The new entrance would, therefore, only be built if the MSG Sphere is granted planning approval.

Will Durden, from consultancy firm Momentum Transport, has been working on the project for more than six months.

“There are three underpasses, and the western and central are the busiest,” he said.

“It will make the flow around the station better.”

Will added that an extra entrance would also balance out the distribution of passengers on the trains coming into the station as people tend to board using the doors closer to the underpasses leading to the station exits.

The new entrance would be built at the Montfichet Road side of the eastern passageway and be next to a footbridge that would lead passengers directly to the MSG Sphere.

Will explained that he had been working closely with Transport for London and Network Rail to come up with the proposal.

He explained that an additional entrance would have benefits in segregating large crowds coming out of the London Stadium from Westfield Stratford City shoppers and other station users.

He said: “This is a really good thing that will help alleviate the pressure [on the station].”

Other benefits, he explained, would be providing quicker and easier access to people moving into the new developments on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, as well as those using services from the Westfield Stratford City bus station.

The new entrance would be built alongside the MSG Sphere, Will explained, and would be open by the time the 21,500-capacity arena welcomed its first customers.

A date for the MSG planning application to be determined has not yet been set.

