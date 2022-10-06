Consultation on 'critical' project to improve Stratford station

Residents, businesses and rail commuters are being asked to offer their views on the future of Stratford station.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is leading on a project to bring improvements to the rail hub.

An initial consultation was carried out last year, in which people were asked how they would like the station to look in the future and how they use it.

According to an LLDC spokesperson, proposals include new connections, an improved interchange, new and improved public spaces and new building uses.

They said: "This is a critical project which will benefit not only local people, but all those across the east and southeast of London who rely on Stratford station as a major interchange and destination in its own right."

The consultation website outlines the cost of transforming the station could be between £300million to upwards of £1billion.

It says: "Planning, designing, funding, and building all the improvements needed will take at least ten years.

"The transformation could deliver up to 1,000 new affordable homes, up to 10,000 jobs, new shops, new space for communities, new green spaces and public realm, new bridges and streets."

Once the consultation is complete, the website explains that the next step would be the submission of a business case to the government for funding to "develop the long-term ideas further".

LLDC is working on the project in partnership with Newham Council, Network Rail and Transport for London.

The station was named the country's busiest in data released last year, with the Office of Rail and Road revealing that Stratford recorded almost 14 million entries and exits between April 2020 and March 2021.

The latest consultation launches on Saturday (October 8) and there are four in-person events taking place on the emerging design proposals.

The first two are at Westfield shopping centre - on the first floor opposite Bubbleology - from 8am to 6pm on October 8 and at Stratford Centre from 12pm to 4pm on October 11.

There will also be two events at the station on October 12 - the first runs from 8am to 1pm next to the Jubilee line platform and the second is from 2pm to 6pm outside the southern ticket hall.

The consultation runs until November 18 and to complete it, visit stratfordstation.commonplace.is/.