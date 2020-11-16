Stratford office helps renegeration company raise £30,000 for mental health charity
PUBLISHED: 12:39 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 November 2020
Staff from a regeneration company in Stratford have jumped on their bikes to raise money for a mental health charity.
Vistry Partnerships employees were challenged to cycle 1,300km – the distance between the company’s nine UK offices – for fundraising ride the Vistry Velo in support of Mind.
Participants could cycle as many or as few miles as they wanted, either virtually on a static bike or out on the road.
Vistry Partnerships London, located in Broadway across the road from Mind, smashed its target of £500 by raising more than £3,000.
The company raised more than £30,000 collectively.
Vistry Partnerships London managing director Ray Toft said: “This year has been particularly challenging to mental health, both in the workplace and at home, and as we enter a second national lockdown it’s more important than ever that we do what we can to help support charities like Mind (to) keep providing outstanding services.”
