Stratford school films tribute to mark one year of Covid

Published: 1:30 PM March 24, 2021

Schoolchildren from Manor Primary School in Stratford have taken part in a film tribute to mark one year of Covid, watched yesterday (March 23) in line with a minute's silence held at 12pm. - Credit: Manor Primary School

A Stratford school has marked one year of coronavirus with a video tribute.

Manor Primary School honoured everyone who has been impacted by the pandemic by filming pupils holding flowers and candles in a socially-distanced display.

All pupils took part in the tribute, which was filmed on March 22 but shown on March 23 in line with a minute's silence at 12pm.

Deputy headteacher Steve Buckley told the Recorder what inspired the video: “Our pupils, parents and staff have shown great resilience throughout the past 12 months.

"Every single one of us has been affected by the pandemic in some form; whether that has been through ourselves or loved ones being unwell with the virus, through experiencing or seeing bereavement, or simply from the changes to our ordinary daily lives."

The tribute - featuring the tagline Together at Manor, We Remember - saw pupils aged three to 11 observing a respectful silence for what has happened over the past year.

Centring around hope, courage, love, community, future, togetherness, unity and strength, Mr Buckley said involving pupils aligned with the school's values: "At Manor, we have always had a holistic approach to our curriculum and wider school ethos – and this has never been more important.

Pupils held items to honour those who have lost their lives in the pandemic, with the video centred around the values of hope, courage, love, community, future, togetherness, unity and strength. - Credit: Manor Primary School

"Taking part in the National Day of Reflection has enabled us all to take a step back and reflect on this period of time – good and bad as we feel it is important that the children have the opportunity to discuss and consider the world around them.”

He felt this was an opportunity pupils "really relished", with each taking time after the silence to write down their hopes and wishes for the future on notes to be displayed on a tree in the coming weeks for the community to see.

A "very calm but moving feel" washed over the school when the film was shown, he added.

Events took place up and down the country on Marie Curie's National Day of Reflection, held on March 23 to mark the first anniversary of the UK's first national lockdown.



