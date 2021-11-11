News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

School creates poppy installations to mark Remembrance Day

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 4:25 PM November 11, 2021
Stratford School Academy pupils fasten poppies to the gate

Stratford School Academy pupils fasten poppies to the gate - Credit: Stratford School Academy

Pupils at Stratford School Academy have created their own poppy installations to mark Remembrance Day.

Students from all year groups joined forces and stayed after school to create the poppies from recycled plastic bottles.

They have been fastened to the gates at the school's sites in Grosvenor Road and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, for members of the public to view as they pass.

Stratford School Academy pupils by one of the installations.

Stratford School Academy pupils by one of the installations. - Credit: Stratford School Academy

The work was inspired by the Tower of London’s public art installation 'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’ which was installed in 2014 to mark 100 years since the start of the First World War.

The school's head of art said: "We hope that the installations at our school sites provide a beautiful focal point for residents to commemorate Remembrance Day and remember those who lost their lives fighting for our country."

You may also want to watch:

Remembrance Day
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crowd of people at a food market

Food and Drink

Pop-up 'foodie market' in Upton Park to offer a taste of the East End

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Views of and around the ABP Royal Dockside development. The DLR arriving at Royal Albert

Transport for London

TfL confirms design work for proposed DLR extension 'well underway'

Kiro Evans, LDRS

Logo Icon
Mouhssin Ismail, principal of Newham Collegiate Sixth Form. Picture: Asian Media Group

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

The sixth form in East Ham that gets more Russell Group offers than Eton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon