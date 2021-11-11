School creates poppy installations to mark Remembrance Day

Pupils at Stratford School Academy have created their own poppy installations to mark Remembrance Day.

Students from all year groups joined forces and stayed after school to create the poppies from recycled plastic bottles.

They have been fastened to the gates at the school's sites in Grosvenor Road and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, for members of the public to view as they pass.

Stratford School Academy pupils by one of the installations. - Credit: Stratford School Academy

The work was inspired by the Tower of London’s public art installation 'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’ which was installed in 2014 to mark 100 years since the start of the First World War.

The school's head of art said: "We hope that the installations at our school sites provide a beautiful focal point for residents to commemorate Remembrance Day and remember those who lost their lives fighting for our country."