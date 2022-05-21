News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Stratford roof-terrace restaurant destroyed by late-night fire 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:41 AM May 21, 2022
Updated: 10:00 AM May 21, 2022
London Fire Brigade was called to the scene just after midnight

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene just after midnight, with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters sent to tackle the blaze - Credit: Michael Atkinson

A roof-terrace restaurant in The Mall, Stratford, has been destroyed by a fire which broke out late Friday night/Saturday morning (May 20/21). 

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the open-air restaurant, which sat on the roof of a five-storey building in the Newham shopping centre. 

There are currently no reports of any injuries. 

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene just after midnight

The London Fire Brigade was contacted at 12:07am, and the fire was under control by 12:51am. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used as an observation tower, providing crews with an aerial view of the incident and helping to increase situational awareness. 

"The lighting capability was also used on the turntable ladder, assisting as crews worked in dark conditions." 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was contacted at 12:07am, and the fire was under control by 12:51am. 

Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Poplar, Leyton and Bethnal Green were called to the scene. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stratford roof-terrace restaurant destroyed by late-night fire 
  2. 2 Man dies after falling unwell in Stratford
  3. 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged and approved in Newham
  1. 4 Man held in murder probe after woman fatally stabbed in Custom House
  2. 5 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Newham
  3. 6 Two teenagers charged after 12 phones nicked in stealing spree
  4. 7 Man charged with fatal stabbing of woman in Custom House
  5. 8 'Unexplained': Man dies after being found unresponsive in Plashet Park
  6. 9 How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals this week?
  7. 10 Man allegedly commits GBH after robbing bottles of champagne from Tesco

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

Great Eastern Road remains closed in both directions. 

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Stratford News
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Three of the four people police wish to speak to in connection with incidents in Newham

London Live News

Wanted: Five people Newham police wish to speak to

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

Metropolitan Police

'Suspicious' Forest Gate construction fire under investigation

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Mercy Amoatin has been nominated for a Tes award

Education News

Schools and staff across east London up for national awards

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

London Live News

Dagenham and West Ham accused in court after drugs raids

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon