Stratford roof-terrace restaurant destroyed by late-night fire
A roof-terrace restaurant in The Mall, Stratford, has been destroyed by a fire which broke out late Friday night/Saturday morning (May 20/21).
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the open-air restaurant, which sat on the roof of a five-storey building in the Newham shopping centre.
There are currently no reports of any injuries.
Station commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used as an observation tower, providing crews with an aerial view of the incident and helping to increase situational awareness.
"The lighting capability was also used on the turntable ladder, assisting as crews worked in dark conditions."
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was contacted at 12:07am, and the fire was under control by 12:51am.
Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Poplar, Leyton and Bethnal Green were called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Great Eastern Road remains closed in both directions.