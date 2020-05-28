Search

Video call sessions helping school children and elderly residents build relationships and learn from each other

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 May 2020

Audrey Roberts, a 94-year-old former art teacher and resident at CHD Living�s Surbiton care home, talks about art with year 9 pupils from School 21 in Stratford. Picture: CHD Living

Audrey Roberts, a 94-year-old former art teacher and resident at CHD Living's Surbiton care home, talks about art with year 9 pupils from School 21 in Stratford. Picture: CHD Living

Archant

A Stratford school has partnered with a care home group to allow children and the elderly to share experiences and learn from each other.

School 21 and CHD Living are working together on the digital project, which encourages intergenerational communication and relationship building by connecting them via video link.

It allows pupils to develop their oracy and storytelling skills whilst providing care home residents with companionship and mental stimulation.

The partnership came about after the school contacted CHD Living looking to collaborate on its “adopt a grandparent” programme, which pairs residents with volunteers to chat with over video call.

School 21 head of secondary Rachael Futo said: “Our students have a great deal of humanity and we wanted to give them the opportunity to learn from other generations.”

