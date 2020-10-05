Stratford Picturehouse to temporarily close

Stratford Picturehouse is set to temporarily close due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is one of 127 cinemas in the country that are part of the Cineworld and Picturehouse chains - both run by the same company - to shut their doors following the delay of the latest James Bond film until April next year. The firm is also set to close its American sites.

With cinemas having to operate at limited capacity to allow for social distancing requirements, studios have become reluctant to release new films.

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings.

“Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”