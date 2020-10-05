Search

Advanced search

Stratford Picturehouse to temporarily close

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 October 2020

The Stratford Picturehouse. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The Stratford Picturehouse. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

Stratford Picturehouse is set to temporarily close due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is one of 127 cinemas in the country that are part of the Cineworld and Picturehouse chains - both run by the same company - to shut their doors following the delay of the latest James Bond film until April next year. The firm is also set to close its American sites.

You may also want to watch:

With cinemas having to operate at limited capacity to allow for social distancing requirements, studios have become reluctant to release new films.

Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings.

“Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC women move top of the table

Mim Chadwick and Larissa Vieira celebrate Clapton CFC's winning goal (Pic:Rebecca Sigrist)

If you don’t take your chances you get punished insists West Ham boss Beard

West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stratford Picturehouse to temporarily close

The Stratford Picturehouse. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Newham Council launches celebrity-backed campaign to dispel adoption myths

People are being encouraged to consider adoption. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Our journalism matters now more than ever

Barts Charity launched an appeal to buy things like wash kits for NHS staff and iPads so Covid patients could stay in touch with family.