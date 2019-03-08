Easter bunny treats youngsters on visit to Stratford nursery

Staff, parents and children enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at Little Bears 3 nursery in Stratford. Picture: JANETTE SHEPPARD Archant

The Easter bunny has given youngsters at a nursery school a sweet surprise.

Children at Little Bear's 3 in EastVillage, Stratford, were treated to an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday as part of the nursery's annual festivities.

Janette Sheppard, the nursery manager, said: “We have an egg hunt every year, but wanted something extra special and were so lucky to have the Easter bunny visit. We all had such a lot of fun.”

The youngsters roamed the garden of the nursery, which is based in Chobham Academy and rated good by Ofsted in 2018, in search of the chocolate treats placing any delicious discoveries in Easter baskets which they had made themselves.

The Easter bunny was on hand to help find the eggs and even joined in with the children doing some hopping at the early years day-care centre which caters for newborns all the way up to four-year-olds in Cheering Lane.