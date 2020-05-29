Search

Advanced search

Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman, 22, who went missing in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 16:36 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 29 May 2020

Hairmela ‘Lea’ Mehammednur went missing from the Church Street area of Stratford and has not been seen since Friday, May 15. Picture: MPS

Hairmela ‘Lea’ Mehammednur went missing from the Church Street area of Stratford and has not been seen since Friday, May 15. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

Hairmela ‘Lea’ Mehammednur went missing from the Church Street area of Stratford and has not been seen since the morning of Friday, May 15.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers, her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for her safety. She left her home without any money, her telephone or any belongings.

“This is out of character for her and she has not been reported missing before.”

You may also want to watch:

The 22 year old has links to Stratford, Charing Cross, Elephant and Castle and the Camden areas.

She is described as wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket with her hair likely up, as it is in the photo.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, who is leading the investigation, said: “Lea has not gone missing before. This is very out of character for her and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as the days go by.

“If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police on 101 and quote 20MIS016801.

“Lea, if you are reading this, please make contact with officers or you friends and family, we want to hear from you to know that you are safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to ‘dedicated’ Forest Gate Met Police worker who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Ramesh Gunamal worked at Forest Gate police station for 12 years. He died on May 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Woman rescued by firefighters after falling 30ft onto Silvertown river bank

Emergency services work to rescue a woman who fell onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB

Most Read

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to ‘dedicated’ Forest Gate Met Police worker who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Ramesh Gunamal worked at Forest Gate police station for 12 years. He died on May 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Woman rescued by firefighters after falling 30ft onto Silvertown river bank

Emergency services work to rescue a woman who fell onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Selected Premier League matches set for neutral venues

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

England name bumper 55-man group for international summer

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Essex under-10 player has 7.1 million keepie-uppie target

Essex under-10 player Imogen has set a 7.1 million keepie-uppie target
Drive 24