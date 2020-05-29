Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for woman, 22, who went missing in Stratford

The police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

Hairmela ‘Lea’ Mehammednur went missing from the Church Street area of Stratford and has not been seen since the morning of Friday, May 15.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers, her family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for her safety. She left her home without any money, her telephone or any belongings.

“This is out of character for her and she has not been reported missing before.”

The 22 year old has links to Stratford, Charing Cross, Elephant and Castle and the Camden areas.

She is described as wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket with her hair likely up, as it is in the photo.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, who is leading the investigation, said: “Lea has not gone missing before. This is very out of character for her and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as the days go by.

“If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police on 101 and quote 20MIS016801.

“Lea, if you are reading this, please make contact with officers or you friends and family, we want to hear from you to know that you are safe.”