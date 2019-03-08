Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stratford man connected his home to outside pipes so he could steal water

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 April 2019

Mohammed Jahangir Alam of Atherton Road, Stratford, was fined £5,600 after pleading guilty to three counts of water theft. Picture: GOOGLE

Mohammed Jahangir Alam of Atherton Road, Stratford, was fined £5,600 after pleading guilty to three counts of water theft. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A man who dug up a road and stole water has been ordered to pay almost £6,000.

The illegal connection. Picture: THAMES WATERThe illegal connection. Picture: THAMES WATER

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, 40, of Atherton Road, Stratford, was fined £5,600 after pleading guilty to three counts of water theft after illegally connecting his home to nearby pipes.

Thames Water discovered the crime after being told by Newham Council that Atherton Road had been dug up without permission.

Investigations by Thames Water revealed a valve had been connected to water pipes but installed in a way that meant there would be no way of switching off the supply in an emergency.

Claire Rumens, from Thames Water, said: “This action was incredibly irresponsible and could have had serious consequences.

“The pipes were shallow meaning they were more susceptible to freezing and bursts. They were more likely to attract bacteria during warmer months.

“We hope the judgement sends out a strong message that this is not acceptable.”

Alam was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £66 victim surcharge and costs of £5,000 at Bow Magistrates’ Court on March 22.

Most Read

Homophobic and misogynistic books found in library at Islamic primary school

Zakariya Primary School is located in Forest Gate Mosque. Picture: Google.

Campaign launched to save stray Beckton dog on ‘death row’

Ellie faces being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

East Ham pensioner cleared of murdering wheelchair-bound husband

Packiam Ramanathan. Picture: Met Police

Stratford drug dealing gang member gets two year suspended jail sentence following police raids

Paula Gray. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Homophobic and misogynistic books found in library at Islamic primary school

Zakariya Primary School is located in Forest Gate Mosque. Picture: Google.

Campaign launched to save stray Beckton dog on ‘death row’

Ellie faces being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

East Ham pensioner cleared of murdering wheelchair-bound husband

Packiam Ramanathan. Picture: Met Police

Stratford drug dealing gang member gets two year suspended jail sentence following police raids

Paula Gray. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London seal runners-up spot as emphatic first-half display sets up derby success

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

London Lions facing tough tests with Flyers and Eagles as they look to keep soaring

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

NewVic College retain UEL Indoor League crown with win against Newham rivals

NewVic College students celebrate winning the UEL Indoor League

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists