Stratford man connected his home to outside pipes so he could steal water

Mohammed Jahangir Alam of Atherton Road, Stratford, was fined £5,600 after pleading guilty to three counts of water theft. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A man who dug up a road and stole water has been ordered to pay almost £6,000.

The illegal connection. Picture: THAMES WATER The illegal connection. Picture: THAMES WATER

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, 40, of Atherton Road, Stratford, was fined £5,600 after pleading guilty to three counts of water theft after illegally connecting his home to nearby pipes.

Thames Water discovered the crime after being told by Newham Council that Atherton Road had been dug up without permission.

Investigations by Thames Water revealed a valve had been connected to water pipes but installed in a way that meant there would be no way of switching off the supply in an emergency.

Claire Rumens, from Thames Water, said: “This action was incredibly irresponsible and could have had serious consequences.

“The pipes were shallow meaning they were more susceptible to freezing and bursts. They were more likely to attract bacteria during warmer months.

“We hope the judgement sends out a strong message that this is not acceptable.”

Alam was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £66 victim surcharge and costs of £5,000 at Bow Magistrates’ Court on March 22.