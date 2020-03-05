Search

Images released after gang snatch more than £500k worth of goods targeting courier vans in Ilford, Romford and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 08:10 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 05 March 2020

Do you know any of these men? Detectives want to speak to them in connection with courier van thefts across east and north London. Picture: MPS

The images of four men wanted in connection with a series of "audacious" thefts from courier vans have been released by police.

The suspects used hydraulic and cutting equipment to remove van doors before grabbing goods totalling more than £500,000. Picture: MPSThe suspects used hydraulic and cutting equipment to remove van doors before grabbing goods totalling more than £500,000. Picture: MPS

Goods worth more than £500,000 were taken after 13 vehicles were targeted across north and east London including at Romford Shopping Centre, Kenneth Moore Road, Ilford, Great Eastern Road and Station Street, both in Stratford.

Thieves used hydraulic and cutting equipment to remove the vans' doors between September 20 and December 9.

Flying Squad investigating officer, Det Cons Shona Wilkinson, said: "These audacious attacks took place in broad daylight in busy streets and locations across London. These offences have been carried out by a highly organised team who used various vehicles and high powered tools to carry out the thefts.

Police said the suspects spoke with Irish accents. Picture: MPSPolice said the suspects spoke with Irish accents. Picture: MPS

"We are keen speak to the four men in the photographs we have released in connection with the investigation. If you have any information about any of the men, I would implore you to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously."

Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV. All four males are known to have Irish accents.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 4226 or 101 quoting Operation Chaplin.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

