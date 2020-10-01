No decision made on plans to build 418-room hotel in Stratford

The hotel is planned to be built next to the Railway Tavern in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Councillors have deferred making a decision on whether to approve plans for a 418-room hotel in Stratford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The development, part of which is expected to rise to 14 storeys, is set to be built on land next to the Railway Tavern pub, which currently operates an eight-room bed and breakfast facility.

The main part of the pub, at the junction of Angel Lane and Windmill Lane, will be retained and refurbished with a single storey part set to be demolished. The rest of the land set for redevelopment is currently vacant.

At a strategic development committee meeting on Tuesday, September 29, councillors were told the development would “act as a landmark” in Stratford.

They heard how a section 106 agreement would result in 35 per cent of jobs in the construction phase being reserved for those living in the area, with five apprenticeships on offer.

Jeff Field, on behalf of the applicant, described it as an “appropriate location for a significant hotel”.

You may also want to watch:

He said that the development would be car-free and added: “The current planning process aims to improve the site layout.”

Planning permission for an eight-storey development on the site, boasting 298 rooms, had been granted in December 2017 but not implemented.

Mr Field said: “We took the opportunity to look at the height at the southern end. A significant part of the new scheme is consistent with the approved scheme.”

After discussions with council officers, he said, the revised capacity was reduced by 50 rooms to the intended 418.

But councillors raised concerns about the increase in height, with Cllr Daniel Blaney mentioning the “impact on daylight and sunlight” and if removing the top floor would make a difference.

Cllr Rachel Tripp questioned: “Is that really dramatic increase in the height of that tower in particular the right use of that space? Does it respect the Railway Tavern, which is quite prominent on that corner at the moment?”

Cllr Blaney, who chaired the meeting, said: “We’re not satisfied it’s sensitively scaled at this stage and that’s what we want further discussion on.”

Committee members voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application until a later date.