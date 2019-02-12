Cladding to be removed from Stratford development over fire safety fears

Cladding is being removed from some of the buildings in the Stratford Halo development. The central tower is not affected. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Fire wardens have been stationed around the clock at a luxury east London housing development today after test revealed some buildings were coated in flammable cladding.

Tests at the 700-home Stratford Halo, on the edge of the Olympic Park, found High Pressure Laminate (HPL).

The cladding “falls below expected standards of fire safety”, according to Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) – the housing association which runs the site. The panels are a different material to the ones believed to have spread the deadly fire through Grenfell Tower in June 2017, killing 72 people.

The 43-storey Halo Tower, which sits at the centre of the development, is not affected.

An NHG spokesman said contractors had started stripping the HPL panels yesterday (Tuesday) and residents will not have to pay for the works.

He added: “We have carried out an expert-led inspection of materials and workmanship in the external cladding on the Stratford Halo development. Our experts are of the view they fall below expected standards of fire safety.

“Our original contractors are due to provide us, within the next few days, full details of how they propose to replace the cladding. In the meantime, as an additional precautionary measure, they started on site to remove sections of cladding and insulation in a small number of locations.

“Once these are removed, temporary cladding will be erected to ensure the buildings are weather proof.

“While the temporary work takes place, we have implemented a 24-hour waking watch and a full evacuation policy across the entire site.”