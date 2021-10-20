Candle causes Stratford flat fire which saw two people in hospital
A flat fire in Stratford which saw two people taken to hospital is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle.
Sixty firefighters battled the blaze in a fifth-floor flat in Jupp Road West on Monday night (October 18).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 40 people evacuated the block while a number of others stayed in their unaffected homes.
The two people who were taken to hospital left the flat where the fire broke out before the brigade arrived.
LFB investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a candle igniting items on a bedside table.
An LFB spokesperson said: "Candles are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and you should be careful when using them.
"This is a reminder to never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.
"We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer."
