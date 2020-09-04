Warning about leaving candles unattended after blaze in Stratford wrecks bedroom

Investigators believe a candle left unattended caused a fire in Colegrave Road. Picture: Google Archant

A candle left unattended is believed to have caused a fire which tore through a bedroom.

Three fire engines and about 15 firefighters were called to the blaze at a house in Colegrave Road, Stratford on August 29.

Most of a bedroom on the first floor of the two storey terraced house was wrecked by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The London Fire Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

“It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface so they won’t be knocked over.”

The brigade was called at 11pm and the fire was under control not long after midnight. Fire crews from Stratford, Leyton and Leytonstone stations were at the scene.