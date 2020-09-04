Search

Advanced search

Warning about leaving candles unattended after blaze in Stratford wrecks bedroom

PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 September 2020

Investigators believe a candle left unattended caused a fire in Colegrave Road. Picture: Google

Investigators believe a candle left unattended caused a fire in Colegrave Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A candle left unattended is believed to have caused a fire which tore through a bedroom.

Three fire engines and about 15 firefighters were called to the blaze at a house in Colegrave Road, Stratford on August 29.

Most of a bedroom on the first floor of the two storey terraced house was wrecked by the fire. No injuries were reported.

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a candle left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

“It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also ensure they are in a heat-resistant holder and placed on a stable surface so they won’t be knocked over.”

The brigade was called at 11pm and the fire was under control not long after midnight. Fire crews from Stratford, Leyton and Leytonstone stations were at the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Detective describes how Custom House murderer Zahid Younis lived ‘pattern of lies’

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park neighbours demand ‘zero tolerance’ approach to stamp out flytipping

Neighbours in Manor Park want the council to get tougher on flytippers. Picture: Iqbal Hussain

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Warning about leaving candles unattended after blaze in Stratford wrecks bedroom

Investigators believe a candle left unattended caused a fire in Colegrave Road. Picture: Google

Mother of teenager shot dead in Forest Gate playground appeals for information on third anniversary

“CJ was a fun, loving, kind and handsome young boy.

Mayor of London visits East Ham test centre to encourage people to download Test and Trace app

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the coronavirus testing facility in East Ham. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Life sentence for ‘heartless’ man who murdered two women and hid their bodies in freezer

Zahid Younis has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Man guilty of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.