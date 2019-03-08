Search

Theatre Royal Stratford East raises the curtain on its new green room

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2019

Anthology's Bill Haworth, Theatre Royal Stratford East development coordinator Claudia Winter and actor Chizzy Akudolu at the ribbon cutting for the new green room. Picture: BECG

Anthology's Bill Haworth, Theatre Royal Stratford East development coordinator Claudia Winter and actor Chizzy Akudolu at the ribbon cutting for the new green room. Picture: BECG

The curtain has been raised on Theatre Royal Stratford East's new green room.

The Theatre Royal Stratford East green room before and after the refurbishment. Pictures: BECGThe Theatre Royal Stratford East green room before and after the refurbishment. Pictures: BECG

The refurbishment was completed throughout August - during the summer break from productions - with the support of London property developer Anthology, which sponsors the award-winning and historic theatre.

Volunteers from Anthology and the theatre stripped the existing green room in early August, before construction company Watkin Jones Group did the fit out.

The volunteers then got painting to ready it for the new kitchen, supplied and install by Rok European Kitchens.

Prosecco flowed as the green room was officially unveiled on September 6, with actor Chizzy Akudolu cutting the ribbon.

The theatre's development co-ordinator Claudia Winter said: "With a busy season of productions about to kick off, this is going to provide an amazing new facility for our actors to relax when they are not performing.

"The theatre is a unique melting pot of history, architecture, art, politics and people and we tell the stories that reflect our diverse community, so support from businesses like Anthology is vital to enable us to do what we do."

