How you can help Theatre Royal Stratford East provide more opportunities for young people in Newham

Theatre Royal Stratford East is raising money to give more young people in Newham the opportunity to experience theatre in The Big Give's Christmas Challenge.

During the campaign, which runs until December 10, donations to participating charities such as Stratford East will be matched - doubling the funds raised.

Newham has London's lowest level of arts engagement and 37 per cent of people in the borough live in poverty.

Stratford East wants theatre to be fully accessible and open to everyone.

By donating, the community can help Stratford East offer more discounted tickets, workshops and work experience opportunities, as well as training in technical and backstage roles.

Last year, thousands of discounted tickets were given to Newham residents under 25 and there were more than 500 participants in workshops and placements.

The Big Give director Jonathan Frank said: "We're encouraging everyone to consider the causes closest to their heart and to donate, enabling us to help ensure those donations go even further."

