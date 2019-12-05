Search

Advanced search

How you can help Theatre Royal Stratford East provide more opportunities for young people in Newham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 December 2019

Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Ken Mears

Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Theatre Royal Stratford East is raising money to give more young people in Newham the opportunity to experience theatre in The Big Give's Christmas Challenge.

During the campaign, which runs until December 10, donations to participating charities such as Stratford East will be matched - doubling the funds raised.

Newham has London's lowest level of arts engagement and 37 per cent of people in the borough live in poverty.

You may also want to watch:

Stratford East wants theatre to be fully accessible and open to everyone.

By donating, the community can help Stratford East offer more discounted tickets, workshops and work experience opportunities, as well as training in technical and backstage roles.

Last year, thousands of discounted tickets were given to Newham residents under 25 and there were more than 500 participants in workshops and placements.

The Big Give director Jonathan Frank said: "We're encouraging everyone to consider the causes closest to their heart and to donate, enabling us to help ensure those donations go even further."

Click here to donate.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham grandmother catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham grandmother catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Wapping’s men bounce back to maintain lead at top, as women stay in pole position

Wapping's men attack (pic James Budgen)

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

JK Silvertown pull off shock victory over table-toppers Barkingside

The JK Silvertown squad face the camera (pic: JK Silvertown).

St Francis pupils prove spot-on for football success

St Helen's finished third in a boys' football competition in Newham

Clapton CFC pick up impressive London Samurai victory

Clapton CFC in action against London Samurai Rovers (Pic: Garry Strutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists