Stratford dance crew to take on world after winning five national titles

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 25 February 2020

IMD Legion's national title winning junior squad. Picture: IMD Legion

IMD Legion's national title winning junior squad. Picture: IMD Legion

Archant

Stratford-based urban dance crew IMD Legion will take on the world again after claiming five national titles at the 2020 UK hip hop championships.

IMD Legion claimed the megacrew national title at the 2020 UK Hip Hop Championships. Picture: IMD Legion

The crew took home gold medals in all five team categories - megacrew (more than 40 dancers), adult, varsity and junior crews (up to nine dancers) and trios - in IMD Legion's best result yet at the national competition. Another two crews claimed third and fourth place in the varsity category.

After top three places in all the team categories, six teams from IMD Legion have now qualified to represent the UK at the world hip hop championships in Phoenix, Arizona this summer.

They will compete against more than 4,000 dancers from 50 countries.

